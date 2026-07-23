Minnesota Man Faces Life Sentences for Political Assassination

Vance Boelter, 59, faces life imprisonment after pleading guilty to the 2025 assassination of a Minnesota Democratic lawmaker and attempted murder of another. Boelter, who wore a police uniform and mask during the late-night attacks, is slated for sentencing in Minneapolis.

His victims included Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota House's top Democrat, and her husband. He also wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. Amid the nation's largest manhunt, authorities located a list of potential targets in his vehicle.

Federal prosecutors condemned the acts as an assault on democracy, citing them as examples of the growing political violence across the U.S. The case underscores the grave consequences of intensified threats against public officials.