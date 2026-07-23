Minnesota Man Faces Life Sentences for Political Assassination

Vance Boelter, 59, is set to receive consecutive life sentences for assassinating top Minnesota Democrat Melissa Hortman and attempting to murder another lawmaker. Boelter disguised himself as a police officer, attacked the legislators at their homes, and sparked one of the largest manhunts in state history that exposed rising political violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:42 IST
Minnesota Man Faces Life Sentences for Political Assassination
  • Country:
  • United States

Vance Boelter, 59, faces life imprisonment after pleading guilty to the 2025 assassination of a Minnesota Democratic lawmaker and attempted murder of another. Boelter, who wore a police uniform and mask during the late-night attacks, is slated for sentencing in Minneapolis.

His victims included Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota House's top Democrat, and her husband. He also wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. Amid the nation's largest manhunt, authorities located a list of potential targets in his vehicle.

Federal prosecutors condemned the acts as an assault on democracy, citing them as examples of the growing political violence across the U.S. The case underscores the grave consequences of intensified threats against public officials.

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