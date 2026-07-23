PV Sindhu Falls Short at China Open 2026: A Heart-Stopping Showdown

In a nail-biting match at the China Open 2026, India's PV Sindhu faced a narrow defeat against Chen Yufei, bowing out in the women's singles round of 16. Despite showing remarkable resilience, Sindhu lost 16-21, 22-20, 21-18 to the world No. 4 in an intense showdown.

Sindhu started strong, taking control after trailing at the beginning, but Chen made a stunning comeback in the second game. The decisive match saw Sindhu initially leading, yet the home favorite eventually gained momentum to secure her spot in the quarter-finals after an exhausting encounter lasting one hour and 29 minutes.

India's campaign hit further roadblocks as Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty exited the men's singles competition. Both suffered hard-fought battles but could not advance, marking a disappointing end to their aspirations at the BWF Super 1000 event. The Indian shuttlers will turn their focus to the upcoming BWF Super 300 Taipei Open.