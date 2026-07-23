PV Sindhu Falls Short at China Open 2026: A Heart-Stopping Showdown
PV Sindhu's run at the China Open 2026 ended with a narrow defeat to Chen Yufei in a gripping match. India's campaign saw further exits as Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty were also eliminated, marking the end of their participation in the BWF Super 1000 tournament in Changzhou.
In a nail-biting match at the China Open 2026, India's PV Sindhu faced a narrow defeat against Chen Yufei, bowing out in the women's singles round of 16. Despite showing remarkable resilience, Sindhu lost 16-21, 22-20, 21-18 to the world No. 4 in an intense showdown.
Sindhu started strong, taking control after trailing at the beginning, but Chen made a stunning comeback in the second game. The decisive match saw Sindhu initially leading, yet the home favorite eventually gained momentum to secure her spot in the quarter-finals after an exhausting encounter lasting one hour and 29 minutes.
India's campaign hit further roadblocks as Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty exited the men's singles competition. Both suffered hard-fought battles but could not advance, marking a disappointing end to their aspirations at the BWF Super 1000 event. The Indian shuttlers will turn their focus to the upcoming BWF Super 300 Taipei Open.