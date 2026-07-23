Trade Tensions Rise: EU's Fine on Google Raises Uncertainty
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed concern over the European Commission's $1 billion fine on Google, citing it as a source of trade uncertainty. He criticized the EU for actions that destabilize the trading relationship, affecting U.S. exports to Europe.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer voiced serious concerns Thursday about the European Commission's decision to impose a $1 billion fine on Google. He argued that this move adds to trade uncertainty.
Greer highlighted that while the European Union frequently calls for stability and predictability in trade relations, its latest actions are contradicting those aims.
The fine, according to Greer, poses a significant challenge, particularly impacting the export of American goods and services to European markets.
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