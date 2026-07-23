NEP 2020 Drives Inclusive and Skill-Based School Education

Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region Dr Sukanta Majumdar has called for closer cooperation between the Centre, States and Union Territories to turn the National Education Policy 2020 into meaningful improvements for children, teachers and schools across India.

Speaking at the concluding session of the two-day Conclave of State and UT Education Ministers in New Delhi, Dr Majumdar described NEP 2020 as a powerful force behind an education system that values inclusion, practical skills and preparation for a rapidly changing future. The conclave, held at the ICAR–National Agricultural Science Complex, reviewed Centrally Sponsored Schemes managed by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education.

Centre and States urged to work together

Dr Majumdar said the challenges facing school education require sustained collaboration, with the Centre and regional governments sharing responsibility for ensuring that every learner receives the support needed to reach their potential. Strong implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes would play a central role in building the educated and skilled population required for the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, he added.

The discussions gave education ministers and officials an opportunity to raise practical concerns from their States and UTs, exchange successful approaches and identify areas where programme delivery could be strengthened. Participants also examined ways to improve learning outcomes while keeping quality, fairness and inclusion at the heart of school education.

Nutrition remains central to classroom progress

School nutrition received significant attention during the conclave, with Dr Majumdar highlighting the contribution of PM POSHAN and Tithi Bhojan to the health and learning readiness of children, especially those from marginalised communities. Reliable access to nutritious meals can support attendance, concentration and participation in classroom activities, making these initiatives an important part of the wider effort to reduce educational inequality.

He encouraged States and UTs to strengthen nutrition programmes through coordinated planning, community participation and careful implementation, while recognising that children's ability to learn is closely connected to their physical well-being.

Schemes reviewed through PRAGATI sessions

The second day examined major components of Samagra Shiksha and PM POSHAN under the PRAGATI platform, combining official presentations with detailed suggestions from State and UT representatives. An open-house discussion covered implementation challenges, effective practices and possible improvements to Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Presentations explored several major areas of school education, including PM SHRI schools, adult literacy under ULLAS, inclusive education, vocational learning and school nutrition. Additional Secretary Dheeraj Sahu presented on PM SHRI, while Additional Secretary Archana Sharma Awasthi covered ULLAS. Economic Advisor A. Srija discussed inclusive education, Joint Secretary Prachi Pandey addressed skill education and Joint Secretary Asheesh Joshi presented on PM POSHAN.

Shared commitment to every learner

The conclave closed with a renewed commitment to create schools where children from every social and economic background can access quality education, build useful skills and participate fully in learning. Senior Ministry officials, including Joint Secretary Dr Amarpreet Duggal, joined the deliberations, reinforcing the need for continued dialogue and practical cooperation as India works towards its education and development goals for 2047.