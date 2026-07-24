India Expands Urban Groundwater Recharge Programme to 75 Cities

India is expanding scientific groundwater management across 75 urban local bodies through the Shallow Aquifer Management Programme, seeking to improve water security, capture more rainwater and reduce flooding risks in rapidly growing cities. Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu reviewed the programme with AMRUT Mission officials and representatives of the National Institute of Urban Affairs at Sankalp Bhawan in New Delhi. The initiative forms part of the Ministry's contribution to the nationwide "Catch the Rain" campaign and is being implemented under AMRUT 2.0.

Cities map groundwater conditions

Shallow aquifers store groundwater relatively close to the surface, making them important sources of urban water while leaving them vulnerable to overuse, pollution and poorly planned construction. Scientific mapping helps cities understand where recharge structures can capture rainwater effectively and replenish these underground reserves.

Under SAM 2.0, participating cities have mapped 870 sites for key groundwater characteristics. Authorities have also prepared 539 Detailed Project Reports valued at more than ₹28 crore for constructing recharge structures in selected locations.

Officials briefed Sahu on the progress and lessons shared during a national interaction involving the 75 SAM cities on July 20, 2026.

Ten-city pilot shapes national expansion

The current programme builds on SAM 1.0, which was tested in ten AMRUT cities between 2022 and 2024. The pilot recorded improvements in groundwater levels, strengthened the ability of local institutions to manage water resources and increased public awareness of sustainable conservation practices.

These results provided the basis for expanding the programme to cities across the country. Its wider rollout is expected to help urban administrations make groundwater planning part of their broader response to water shortages, intense rainfall and climate-related pressures.

Traditional knowledge joins scientific planning

Sahu said India's water-conservation strategy should bring scientific innovation together with traditional knowledge developed by communities over generations. He asked officials to identify and document indigenous water-management practices that have protected local ecosystems and could complement modern recharge technologies.

Such approaches may include community-managed ponds, traditional drainage networks, rainwater storage systems and locally adapted methods for directing water into the ground. Recording successful models could help other cities adopt solutions suited to their geography, rainfall patterns and development needs.

Communities asked to join water campaign

The minister called for stronger participation from residents, Self-Help Groups, Resident Welfare Associations, schools, colleges and grassroots organisations, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of turning water conservation into a "Jan Andolan," or people's movement.

Officials were directed to monitor projects regularly, identify the best-performing cities and prepare a collection of successful practices that can be adapted across urban India. Sahu also called for faster construction of recharge structures during the ongoing monsoon season, when cities have the greatest opportunity to capture rainfall.

The programme seeks to combine groundwater science, suitable technology and public involvement so that recharge structures remain effective over time, supporting climate-resilient cities with more secure water supplies and a reduced risk of urban flooding.