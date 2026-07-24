Germany's Top Court Upholds Afghan Promises

Germany's top court ruled against the blanket cancellation of promised places for Afghans in a special intake program. The decision supports an Afghan mother and her two sons, allowing reconsideration of each case individually, after previous rejection under the 'human rights list'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 13:12 IST
Germany's Top Court Upholds Afghan Promises
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  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court delivered a significant verdict on Friday, deeming the blanket cancellation of places for Afghans in a special intake programme as arbitrary.

The ruling came in response to a complaint filed by an Afghan mother and her two sons, who were assured admission to Germany in 2021 under the 'human rights list' scheme.

The court found the Interior Ministry's 2025 order, which nullified around 640 such promises without individual case evaluation, violated the constitutional prohibition on arbitrariness.

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