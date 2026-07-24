Cabinet Reshuffle: Merz Fires Transport Minister Amid Infrastructure Crisis

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has removed Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder due to frustrations with Germany's failing rail system and infrastructure. Schnieder is replaced by Fritz Guentzler, a CDU lawmaker. The shake-up follows Jens Spahn's resignation over a surrogacy controversy, as further changes loom in Merz's cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 12:11 IST
Cabinet Reshuffle: Merz Fires Transport Minister Amid Infrastructure Crisis
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz dismissed Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder as frustrations grew over the country's deteriorating rail system and infrastructure, Bild newspaper reported on Friday. Schnieder's replacement is to be Fritz Guentzler, a conservative lawmaker from Goettingen.

The cabinet reshuffle comes in the wake of Jens Spahn's sudden resignation amid a controversy surrounding surrogacy. Sources indicate the shake-up may not yet be over, with Health Minister Nina Warken poised to take on a top role within Merz's chancellery.

Schnieder faced criticism in September after admitting lack of funds for infrastructure improvements despite a robust budget, leading to Merz's decision for change. The developments mark a period of transition and challenge within Germany's government.

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