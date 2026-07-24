Euro Zone Business Activity Bounces Back Amid Inflation and Conflict Concerns

Euro zone business activity surged in July, marking the first growth in four months, fueled by a rebound in new orders. However, high inflation and Middle East conflict pose potential setbacks. Manufacturing and services contributed to the rise, with significant growth observed in Germany and easing contraction in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 14:47 IST
Euro Zone Business Activity Bounces Back Amid Inflation and Conflict Concerns
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In a surprising turnaround, euro zone business activity experienced growth in July after four months of stagnation, according to a recent survey. The rise was driven by new orders, though experts caution that high inflation and renewed Middle East tensions could undermine these gains.

The S&P Global Flash Euro zone Composite PMI Output Index climbed to 51.9, surpassing the anticipated 50.3. This marks the highest reading in five months. Both manufacturing and services sectors contributed significantly, with Germany and, to a lesser extent, France witnessing considerable upticks.

While staffing levels rose slightly and cost pressures eased, inflationary concerns remain. The European Central Bank, maintaining its key deposit rate, may consider future rate hikes given persistent inflation risks. With the backdrop of geopolitical instability and economic volatility, the euro zone's momentum is seen as potentially short-lived.

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