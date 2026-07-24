Euro Zone Business Activity Bounces Back Amid Inflation and Conflict Concerns

In a surprising turnaround, euro zone business activity experienced growth in July after four months of stagnation, according to a recent survey. The rise was driven by new orders, though experts caution that high inflation and renewed Middle East tensions could undermine these gains.

The S&P Global Flash Euro zone Composite PMI Output Index climbed to 51.9, surpassing the anticipated 50.3. This marks the highest reading in five months. Both manufacturing and services sectors contributed significantly, with Germany and, to a lesser extent, France witnessing considerable upticks.

While staffing levels rose slightly and cost pressures eased, inflationary concerns remain. The European Central Bank, maintaining its key deposit rate, may consider future rate hikes given persistent inflation risks. With the backdrop of geopolitical instability and economic volatility, the euro zone's momentum is seen as potentially short-lived.