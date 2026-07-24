Germany's Constitutional Court Defends Afghan Resettlement Places

Germany's top court ruled against cancellation of Afghan resettlement places without individual review. This protects Afghan families promised entry under a human rights initiative. The Interior Ministry's plan to cancel these promises was deemed unconstitutional. The affected cases will be reassessed by a higher court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 14:28 IST
Germany's Constitutional Court Defends Afghan Resettlement Places
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  • Germany

Germany's Constitutional Court has delivered a significant ruling, safeguarding the rights of Afghan families promised resettlement. The court found the decision to blanket-cancel their admittance, without individual review, unconstitutional.

This judgment follows a complaint from an Afghan family selected under a 'human rights list' initiative in 2021. The Interior Ministry's attempt to terminate the program by December 2025, affecting around 640 applicants, was deemed an overreach of power.

The case returns to a higher administrative court for consideration, while Germany must continue supporting the family in Pakistan until a constitutional-compliant decision is reached. The Interior Ministry has yet to comment on the ruling.

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