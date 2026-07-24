Power Moves: Merz's Strategic Cabinet Shuffle Ahead of Elections

In a significant move aimed at reviving his administration's momentum before key state elections, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz appointed Health Minister Nina Warken as his chief of staff. This reshuffle is a strategic effort to reinvigorate his government and strengthen Germany’s faltering economic growth.

Sources revealed that Merz is likely to replace his transport minister amid mounting frustration over Germany's crumbling rail infrastructure. As political pressure mounts, Merz has promised that additional cabinet changes are on the horizon, fortifying his reform-oriented agenda.

Merz's popularity is waning, with only 14% of the public satisfied with his leadership. Amidst these challenges, the Chancellor is focused on implementing necessary reforms and countering strong competition from the far-right AfD party in the upcoming September elections.