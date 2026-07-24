eThekwini Container Bakeries Create 220 Permanent Jobs

eThekwini Municipality's Community Container Bakeries Programme has created more than 220 permanent jobs since its launch, helping small township bakeries develop into established businesses while supporting food security and local economic activity. The programme provides qualifying co-operatives with fully equipped container bakeries, training and operational support. Since 2019, the municipality has invested about R28 million and delivered more than 30 bakery infrastructure projects across the city.

Many participating co-operatives started with limited equipment and little space to expand. The container bakeries give them access to commercial facilities that can support regular production, wider customer reach and permanent employment. About 222 permanent jobs have been created through the businesses involved in the programme. Construction and installation work has also generated roughly 300 temporary jobs for local residents in fields such as earthworks, plumbing, painting and concrete slab construction.

The initiative is intended to stimulate entrepreneurship in township and rural communities, where small enterprises can provide both income and access to affordable baked goods.

Six new bakeries completed this year

During the 2025/26 financial year, eThekwini completed six container bakeries in Newlands West, uMlazi D Section, Welbedacht, Magabheni, Hammarsdale and Shongweni. Three more facilities are planned for KwaNyuswa, Dassenhoek and Inanda during the 2026/27 financial year, extending the programme's reach to more communities. Each bakery is supported with key equipment and services needed for production, allowing co-operatives to begin trading without having to carry the full upfront cost of a commercial bakery.

Zwelibomvu bakery expands its workforce

Bread Army Bakery Co-operative in Zwelibomvu, west of Durban, has emerged as one of the programme's success stories. It began as a home-based operation run by two people using a household stove.

Since opening its container bakery in March 2025, the co-operative has grown to employ seven full-time staff members and supplies bread and other baked products in its community. The municipality provided a three-part container bakery, industrial equipment and R25,000 worth of baking ingredients. It also supported the co-operative with water services and a three-phase electricity connection so that operations could begin immediately.

Equipment supports large-scale production

The Zwelibomvu facility includes an industrial oven capable of producing up to 900 loaves a day, along with a proofer, dough mixer, cake mixer, bread slicer, refrigeration equipment, storage space, worktables and a 5,000-litre water tank.

Economic Development and Planning Committee Chairperson Thembo Ntuli said the programme shows how investment in small businesses can build sustainable livelihoods, strengthen township economies and create opportunities for residents.