Durban Invests R127.9m to Rebuild Inner-City Roads

Durban's inner city has received a major road infrastructure upgrade after the eThekwini Municipality invested about R127.9 million in rehabilitating key routes during the 2025/26 financial year. The work forms part of the municipality's Inner-City Regeneration Programme, which is focused on restoring Durban's urban core, improving access across busy precincts and creating conditions that can support businesses, investment and jobs. The programme covered 13 strategic roads in and around the inner city, upgrading roughly 65 lane kilometres of infrastructure. This allowed the Roads and Infrastructure Management Directorate to exceed its annual resurfacing target.

Roads included Umngeni Road, Dr Pixley ka Seme Street, K E Masinga Road, Masabalala Yengwa Avenue, Sandile Thusi Road, Margaret Mncadi Avenue, Soldiers Way, Smiso Nkwanyana Road and the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Freeway, also known as the M4. These corridors carry thousands of commuters, pedestrians, public transport operators and delivery vehicles each day. Better road surfaces are expected to make journeys smoother while reducing disruption caused by damaged routes and frequent repairs.

Improvements extend beyond the road surface

The rehabilitation work included upgrades to stormwater drainage and measures to improve pedestrian and road safety. These additions are important in a dense city centre where heavy traffic, public transport activity and high footfall often place pressure on older infrastructure.

Acting Deputy Director of Roads and Infrastructure Management Thanda Zulu said the coordinated work across the CBD and Warwick precincts has strengthened transport connections while supporting Durban's wider urban renewal plans.

The upgrades are also expected to reduce longer-term maintenance needs, allowing the municipality to protect important road assets and respond more effectively to future infrastructure demands.

Municipal teams play a key role

Zulu said the project reflects the municipality's growing ability to deliver infrastructure work using its own technical capacity. Four of the 13 rehabilitated roads were completed entirely by municipal teams, while one project combined internal staff and contracted resources.

This approach has highlighted the role of municipal engineers, project managers and road teams in carrying out work efficiently and cost-effectively. Contractors also contributed to the programme, despite challenges linked to traffic management, utility relocations, heavy pedestrian activity and adverse weather.

Regeneration programme set to continue

The municipality said the R127.9 million investment is part of a broader effort to improve the movement of people and goods through Durban's inner city. Reliable roads can make a direct difference to businesses, public transport services, residents and visitors using the city centre every day.

eThekwini plans to maintain the momentum through further investment in strategic infrastructure projects, with the wider goal of improving service delivery, supporting local economic activity and strengthening the quality of life across Durban.