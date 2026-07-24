Hope Amid Ruins: Return to Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh

Residents of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh in southern Lebanon began surveying their devastated homes on Friday following the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the entrance of the Lebanese army as per a U.S.-brokered agreement.

Amid the town's extensive damage, residents, including Mohammed Darwish and Abu Ali Ezzeddin, expressed a strong desire to stay and rebuild, despite uncertainties about their future residence.

The Lebanese army's deployment is a test of a larger blueprint involving weapon confiscation from Hezbollah, marking a significant shift after continued hostilities with Israel forced mass displacements in March.