Hope Amid Ruins: Return to Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh
Residents of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh return to inspect damaged homes after Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment. Despite widespread destruction, residents hope to remain. The return is part of a U.S.-brokered agreement, with the Lebanese army tasked with reclaiming areas and managing tensions with Hezbollah.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Residents of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh in southern Lebanon began surveying their devastated homes on Friday following the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the entrance of the Lebanese army as per a U.S.-brokered agreement.
Amid the town's extensive damage, residents, including Mohammed Darwish and Abu Ali Ezzeddin, expressed a strong desire to stay and rebuild, despite uncertainties about their future residence.
The Lebanese army's deployment is a test of a larger blueprint involving weapon confiscation from Hezbollah, marking a significant shift after continued hostilities with Israel forced mass displacements in March.