UN Experts Raise Alarm Over Civilian Toll in Lebanon Conflict

United Nations human rights experts have raised serious concerns over the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, accusing Israel of carrying out widespread violations of international humanitarian and human rights law during the conflict and warning that civilians, particularly women and children, are paying the highest price.

In a statement released on Thursday, the independent experts said patterns of displacement, attacks on civilian infrastructure and restrictions on people returning to their homes have created a worsening humanitarian crisis across southern Lebanon. They called on all parties to respect international law and protect civilians caught in the fighting.

Displacement and destruction leave communities in crisis

The experts said Israel's use of immediate displacement orders resembles measures previously seen in Gaza, adding that credible reports indicate civilians have been forced to leave their homes while many remain unable to return because residential areas have been demolished or remain under Israeli control.

According to the experts, evacuation under international humanitarian law is meant to be an exceptional and temporary measure used only to protect civilians or for imperative military reasons. They stressed that displaced people have the right to return safely and voluntarily once the conditions requiring their evacuation no longer exist.

The statement also expressed concern over the continued occupation of additional Lebanese territory and the inaccessibility of dozens of towns and villages in the country's south.

Women and children face growing hardship

The experts said an estimated 620,000 women and girls have been displaced since the escalation of hostilities in March 2026, including around 16,000 pregnant women. Many are reportedly giving birth in overcrowded shelters with limited access to maternity care after health facilities were damaged or destroyed and medical services disrupted.

They warned that the breakdown of healthcare has left pregnant women, new mothers and newborn babies without essential medical support. Forced displacement has also increased the risk of violence and abuse against women and girls while cutting them off from reproductive and maternal healthcare.

The experts stressed that international human rights law requires these protections to remain in place even during armed conflict.

Concerns over civilian casualties and alleged weapons use

The statement cited reports that more than 4,300 people have been killed in Lebanon since fighting intensified on 2 March 2026, including at least 392 women and 253 children. More than 12,000 people have reportedly been injured, among them over 1,450 women and 1,036 children.

The experts also expressed alarm over allegations that white phosphorus munitions were used in residential areas. They said such weapons can cause severe burns, respiratory injuries and long-term health effects, particularly for pregnant women and children.

They reminded all parties that international humanitarian law requires combatants to take every feasible precaution to minimise harm to civilians and avoid indiscriminate attacks.

Call for international law to be respected

The experts argued that the reported military actions raise serious concerns regarding compliance with the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution under international humanitarian law. They said the reported conduct may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, while also expressing concern over public statements by senior Israeli officials that they said targeted Lebanese women and risked encouraging collective punishment.

The experts called on Israel and all other parties to fully comply with international law, respect Lebanon's sovereignty, implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and adhere to the 2024 cessation of hostilities arrangement.