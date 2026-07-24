Final Eastern Busway Link Begins Construction in Auckland

Construction has started on the final 500-metre section of Auckland's Eastern Busway, moving the rapid-transit project closer to a full connection between Botany, Pakuranga, Panmure and the city centre. The last link will run from Ti Rakau Drive to the Te Irirangi Drive and Te Koha Road intersection. It also includes a 600-metre shared walking and cycling path through Whakamaumahara Guys Reserve.

When the full Eastern Busway opens in 2027, passengers are expected to be able to travel from Botany to central Auckland in about 40 minutes using bus and train services. The corridor is designed to give east Auckland residents a more dependable alternative to driving, with dedicated bus infrastructure reducing the impact of congestion on public transport journeys. Most construction between Pakūranga and Botany is expected to finish by the end of 2026. Work on the extension through Whakamaumahara Guys Reserve is scheduled for completion in mid-2027.

Demand expected to rise sharply

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said daily public transport use on the Eastern Busway is projected to increase from around 3,700 trips today to 18,000 by 2028, reaching 24,000 trips a day by 2048. The busway will connect with the City Rail Link network, giving more people practical access to jobs, education and services across Auckland. Dedicated services can also reduce pressure on local roads, helping freight operators and people who need to travel by car.

Supporting growth in east Auckland

Auckland Minister Simon Watts said major transport upgrades are needed as the Howick Ward population is forecast to exceed 190,000 by 2048.

The Eastern Busway includes five kilometres of separated busway, stations, walking and cycling routes, and related infrastructure between Pakūranga and Botany. Auckland Transport began construction on that section in 2023.

Funding approval for the Botany link route extension was granted in late 2025, allowing the final connection to move into construction.

Joint investment in Auckland's future

The Pakūranga-to-Botany portion of the Eastern Busway is a $1.4 billion joint investment by the Government and Auckland Council.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said the project would improve public transport speed and reliability while supporting efforts to ease congestion. Once complete, the busway will give east Auckland communities a dedicated rapid-transit route and more ways to move safely around the city.