India's Space Sector Attracts Over $618 Million in Private Investment

India's space industry has recorded strong growth since the country's space sector reforms, with private investment surpassing USD 618.5 million, more than 100 authorisations issued to private companies and a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem driving innovation and commercial activity. The update was shared by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in the Rajya Sabha, where he outlined the progress made since the introduction of reforms aimed at opening the space sector to greater private participation while maintaining national security safeguards.

Dr Singh said private investment reached USD 618.5 million by 31 March 2026, representing almost a six-fold increase over the past few years. Funding rose from USD 100.5 million in 2021-22 to USD 348.5 million in 2023-24, while USD 187 million has already been reported during 2026. He said the sharp increase reflects growing confidence among domestic and international investors in India's evolving space ecosystem. As of 14 July 2026, 105 authorisations had been granted to Non-Government Entities (NGEs), allowing private organisations to undertake space-related activities.

Government strengthens regulation and industry support

The minister said every application submitted by private companies is assessed by IN-SPACe under its established norms and procedures to ensure that strategic, security and national interests remain protected.

He added that IN-SPACe is preparing dedicated safety and security guidelines for private space activities in consultation with industry stakeholders as commercial participation continues to grow.

Government has also introduced several measures to support the sector, including the India Space Policy 2023, a liberalised foreign direct investment policy, streamlined authorisation procedures, access to ISRO facilities, a ₹1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund, a ₹500 crore Technology Adoption Fund, seed funding, incubation support, technology transfers, testing infrastructure and skill development programmes.

Startups and private firms drive innovation

According to Dr Singh, 17 space startups have so far received authorisation from IN-SPACe, while the wider ecosystem has expanded dramatically from just one active space startup in 2014 to more than 400 today.

Private Indian companies have demonstrated launch and orbital capabilities, successfully placed more than 30 satellites into orbit and flown nearly 45 payloads through platforms such as the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM).

These achievements point to increasing technological capability and growing commercial maturity within India's private space industry.

India expands its global space partnerships

The minister said Indian space companies are attracting overseas investment, expanding internationally and collaborating with global partners. IN-SPACe has established working relationships with more than 45 countries and signed cooperation agreements with several foreign space agencies.

He also highlighted the Earth Observation Public-Private Partnership (EO-PPP), which brings together Indian companies to develop the country's first privately owned Earth observation satellite constellation with a private investment commitment of around ₹1,200 crore.

According to the government, these developments demonstrate the growing impact of India's space reforms and strengthen the country's position in the global space economy.