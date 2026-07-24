Dramatic River Collision: Police Boat Hits Westminster Bridge

In a dramatic turn of events at Westminster Bridge in central London, a Metropolitan Police boat collided with the iconic structure, resulting in injuries to five officers.

The vessel, belonging to the Met's Marine Policing Unit, struck the bridge at approximately 1440 GMT on Friday. All officers involved were swiftly rescued from the water, with emergency services in attendance.

While a police statement confirmed the injuries and ongoing medical treatment, it assured the public that no civilians were harmed. An investigation into the incident is underway, assisted by the Port of London Authority.