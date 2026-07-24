Small Businesses Battle Trump's New Tariff Challenge

Two U.S. small businesses have legally contested President Trump's latest tariffs on imports, claiming they surpass the president's authority. The lawsuit, filed in New York's trade court, argues the tariffs need country-specific findings on forced labor to be justified, echoing previous Supreme Court rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 23:34 IST
Small Businesses Battle Trump's New Tariff Challenge
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  • Country:
  • United States

Two small businesses in the United States have launched a legal challenge against President Donald Trump's recent tariffs on imports from 60 countries.

The businesses assert that the new tariffs exceed the president's authority, mirroring arguments from previous legal battles.

The lawsuit, filed in a New York trade court, hinges on the claim that these tariffs should be supported by detailed findings on forced labor to be legally validated.

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