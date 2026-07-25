A Legal Eagle's Fall: The Tom Goldstein Saga

Renowned appellate lawyer Tom Goldstein was sentenced to six years in prison for tax and financial crimes linked to poker games. Once a celebrated figure in the Supreme Court circuit, his dual life was unmasked during an extensive trial. Goldstein plans to appeal his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 02:12 IST
A Legal Eagle's Fall: The Tom Goldstein Saga
  • Country:
  • United States

Prominent Washington attorney Tom Goldstein was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Friday for tax and financial crimes connected to his high-stakes poker activities. The sentencing marks a dramatic downfall for a lawyer once famed for arguing major cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Griggsby delivered the sentence after a comprehensive hearing in Greenbelt, Maryland. Goldstein stood trial for six weeks, with Prosecutors revealing his concealed earnings and losses from international poker games valued at millions of dollars.

Expressing regret before the court, Goldstein acknowledged his failure to uphold ethical standards. Despite pleading not guilty, he was convicted in February and plans to appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

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