President Donald Trump declared he would halt a civil nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia unless they agree to normalize relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords. This development was revealed following a bilateral agreement between U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Trump, who has been pursuing this deal since his first presidency, emphasized the necessity of Saudi Arabia's adherence to the accords as essential. He stated this condition in the Oval Office during a discussion with media, asserting that both U.S. officials and Saudi negotiators were aware of this prerequisite.

The deal, significant for energy sector stakeholders like Westinghouse, which is partly owned by Canadian companies Cameco and Brookfield Asset Management, hinges on regional diplomatic shifts. Saudi Arabia has yet to officially comment on the requirement, amidst their call for progress on a Palestinian state.