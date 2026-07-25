Prominent Attorney Tom Goldstein Sentenced for Tax and Financial Crimes Tied to Poker

In a stunning conclusion to a high-stakes legal drama, renowned appellate attorney Tom Goldstein was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Friday. The Washington lawyer faced charges related to tax violations and financial crimes connected to his gambling activities as a high-stakes poker player.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Griggsby delivered the sentence after a trial in Greenbelt, Maryland. Goldstein, who has argued more than 40 cases at the Supreme Court, including for Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election, was found guilty of concealing poker earnings and making false statements on mortgage documents.

Though expressing regret and denying being a flight risk, Goldstein was led away in handcuffs. Prosecutors had sought an even longer sentence along with $3.1 million in restitution for unpaid taxes. Meanwhile, Goldstein intends to appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.