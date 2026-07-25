U.N. Assembly Extends Turk's Tenure Amid Opposition

The United Nations General Assembly has made a decisive move, opting to extend the term of U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Turk for another four years. This decision faced opposition from some global powers, including Russia, Israel, and the United States, yet received overwhelming backing from the majority of the assembly's 193 members.

A Russian counter-proposal sought to cap Turk's term extension at two months, lasting until the end of 2026. However, this proposal was overwhelmingly defeated, reflecting the assembly's confidence in Turk's leadership and his ongoing contributions to human rights advocacy worldwide.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has a long-standing professional rapport with Turk, put forth the proposal for the extension. Guterres's term ends in December, but he supported Turk's continued leadership as his current term reaches its conclusion in October.