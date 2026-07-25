Small Businesses Challenge Trump's New Tariffs in Court

Two small businesses in the United States have taken legal action against President Donald Trump's new tariffs, imposed on goods from 60 trading partners. They argue that this move is outside the president's powers and lacks the necessary country-specific justification.

The lawsuit, submitted to the U.S. Court of International Trade, is supported by a nonprofit legal organization that has previously opposed Trump's tariff policies. It claims that the president is reinstating tariffs previously deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. These new tariffs, which affect the European Union among others, allege insufficient efforts to counter forced labor practices.

Trump's administration, unwavering in its tariff strategy, faces backlash as the Supreme Court previously restricted his tariff authority. Friday's actions revive Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974; however, critics allege Trump’s implementation exceeds traditional precedents.