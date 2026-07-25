Small Businesses Challenge Trump's New Tariffs in Court

Two U.S. small businesses have sued the Trump administration, challenging new tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners, claiming they exceed the president's authority. The lawsuit, filed in New York's U.S. Court of International Trade, argues that these tariffs are not legally justified and could harm American importers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 02:20 IST
Small Businesses Challenge Trump's New Tariffs in Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Two small businesses in the United States have taken legal action against President Donald Trump's new tariffs, imposed on goods from 60 trading partners. They argue that this move is outside the president's powers and lacks the necessary country-specific justification.

The lawsuit, submitted to the U.S. Court of International Trade, is supported by a nonprofit legal organization that has previously opposed Trump's tariff policies. It claims that the president is reinstating tariffs previously deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. These new tariffs, which affect the European Union among others, allege insufficient efforts to counter forced labor practices.

Trump's administration, unwavering in its tariff strategy, faces backlash as the Supreme Court previously restricted his tariff authority. Friday's actions revive Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974; however, critics allege Trump’s implementation exceeds traditional precedents.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026