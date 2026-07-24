Capture of Costa Rica's Most Wanted: The Downfall of 'Diablo'

Costa Rican police have arrested Alejandro Arias, nicknamed 'Diablo,' the country's top fugitive sought by U.S. authorities for drug trafficking. Arias led a violent criminal organization. His capture followed an armed confrontation with police, ending a significant chapter in the country's criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:13 IST
Capture of Costa Rica's Most Wanted: The Downfall of 'Diablo'
  • Country:
  • Costa Rica

Costa Rican authorities have successfully apprehended Alejandro Arias, notoriously known as 'Diablo,' the country's most wanted criminal fugitive. The arrest was confirmed by judicial authorities on Friday after an extensive search and a $500,000 reward from the U.S. DEA.

Arias, 41, led a transnational criminal organization involved in drug trafficking, making him a prime target for both local and international law enforcement. The operation to capture Arias took place in the northern Caribbean region of Costa Rica and involved a tense armed standoff with police lasting nearly an hour.

'In a fairly complex police operation, we have managed to detain Alejandro Arias Monge and two very important subjects in the country's criminal history,' said Michael Soto, director of the Judicial Investigation Agency. Authorities claim that Arias has played a significant role in escalating drug-related violence in the historically peaceful nation.

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