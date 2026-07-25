Foiled Extremist Plot: Synagogue in Paris Suburb Targeted

Six individuals are in custody following a thwarted attack earlier this month that allegedly targeted a synagogue in the Paris suburb of Sarcelles. Authorities disclosed on Saturday that the operation was linked to Islamic extremism.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor revealed that the six suspects were detained after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle near the synagogue, leading to the evacuation of around 300 people on July 12.

While the identities of the suspects remain undisclosed, they are expected to face charges as the investigation into the foiled attack continues.