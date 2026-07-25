Foiled Extremist Plot: Synagogue in Paris Suburb Targeted
Six suspects have been detained over a thwarted attack on a synagogue in Sarcelles, near Paris. The alleged plot, related to Islamic extremism, prompted the evacuation of approximately 300 people after a suspicious vehicle was found. The suspects await charges, as authorities continue investigations.
- Country:
- France
Six individuals are in custody following a thwarted attack earlier this month that allegedly targeted a synagogue in the Paris suburb of Sarcelles. Authorities disclosed on Saturday that the operation was linked to Islamic extremism.
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor revealed that the six suspects were detained after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle near the synagogue, leading to the evacuation of around 300 people on July 12.
While the identities of the suspects remain undisclosed, they are expected to face charges as the investigation into the foiled attack continues.