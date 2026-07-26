Escalation in the West Bank: Mosques Set Ablaze Amid Rising Tensions

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages in the West Bank, setting mosques alight and leaving graffiti. This act followed a deadly clash where several Israelis and Palestinians were killed. The attacks occurred amid heightened tensions and ongoing disputes over Israeli settlements, with both sides experiencing casualties and widespread unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 18:31 IST
Escalation in the West Bank: Mosques Set Ablaze Amid Rising Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Israel

Early on Sunday, Israeli settlers reportedly attacked Palestinian villages in the West Bank, setting fire to two mosques and scrawling graffiti, as stated by Palestinian officials.

This incident followed Friday's violence where four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers lost their lives, escalating ongoing tensions between the communities.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered heightened security measures against what he termed as terrorism, while both sides reported casualties amid the unrest over disputed land settlements.

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