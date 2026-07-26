Iran Vows Retaliation After Ukrainian Attack on Vessel

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, has declared that a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial ship 'cannot go unanswered.' These strong words signal a potential escalation in regional tensions.

Araqchi communicated this stance during telephone calls with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The discussions were crucial in addressing the implications of the incident, which threatens to strain diplomatic relations.

The announcement, shared by Araqchi on his social media account, underscores Iran's firm position regarding the assault and its intention to respond. The international reaction to this development is being keenly observed.