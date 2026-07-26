Tragic Turn in Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Shot by Police
The suspect involved in the Berlin Pride attack was killed during a police operation at an allotment garden in Berlin's Spandau suburb. The incident, reported by broadcaster rbb, highlights the tense aftermath of the attack. Berlin police have yet to provide an official statement on the incident.
- Country:
- Germany
The suspect involved in the Berlin Pride attack has been shot and killed in a police operation. The confrontation took place at an allotment garden complex in Berlin's Spandau suburb, according to a report from broadcaster rbb.
Details surrounding the operation remain sparse, as Berlin police have not yet issued an official comment on the report.
This development follows the turbulent events during the Berlin Pride celebration, bringing a tragic closure to the incident that had already left the community on edge.