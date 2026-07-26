Tragic Turn in Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Shot by Police

The suspect involved in the Berlin Pride attack has been shot and killed in a police operation. The confrontation took place at an allotment garden complex in Berlin's Spandau suburb, according to a report from broadcaster rbb.

Details surrounding the operation remain sparse, as Berlin police have not yet issued an official comment on the report.

This development follows the turbulent events during the Berlin Pride celebration, bringing a tragic closure to the incident that had already left the community on edge.