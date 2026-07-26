Lando Norris Clinches Victory in Hungary, McLaren's Triumphant Return

Lando Norris clinched a dramatic victory for McLaren at the Hungarian Grand Prix, marking the team's first win this season. The British driver, who described his pace as some of the best he's ever had, dominated the race and celebrated seeing the number one spot again.

Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli stretched his lead to 50 points despite finishing third after teammate Oscar Piastri suffered a gearbox failure. Max Verstappen finished second, while Lewis Hamilton dropped from fourth to fifth after a pit lane penalty.

In team standings, Mercedes leads, with Ferrari close behind thanks to Hamilton's penalty. Oscar Piastri led initially but fell behind due to an incident with Carlos Sainz's Williams and his subsequent retirement, paving the way for Norris's win.