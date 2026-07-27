Tech Surveillance Gaps Under Scrutiny After Berlin Attack

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed dismay over the ineffectiveness of surveillance that allowed a suspect involved in the Berlin Pride attack to evade detection. He criticized the disparity in tracking technology, questioning why security authorities can't reliably monitor security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 16:55 IST
Tech Surveillance Gaps Under Scrutiny After Berlin Attack
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  • Country:
  • Germany

In a recent statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed frustration over the apparent gaps in surveillance technology that led to the recent attack at Berlin's Pride celebration.

During a party conference on Monday, he questioned how the suspect was able to get near the event despite being under active surveillance.

Merz emphasized the inconsistency in technological capabilities, pointing out that while personal devices can be tracked globally, security authorities seem unable to locate potential threats with the same precision.

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