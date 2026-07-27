Global Markets Rally: Easing Tensions and Oil Price Slide

Global stock and bond markets experienced a relief rally on Monday as tensions eased in the Middle East, leading to a drop in oil prices and alleviating inflation concerns. The upcoming week features a series of central bank meetings and earnings reports, shaping market sentiments.

U.S. President Donald Trump ended a two-week bombing campaign against Iran, with both nations showing signs of restraint. This de-escalation resulted in a significant fall in Brent and U.S. crude oil prices. Alongside, Europe's STOXX 600 index gained momentum, nearing record highs with a 0.9% increase.

On the currency front, major currencies improved against the dollar, and speculation about the Federal Reserve's rate hike decisions lessened. Global central banks, including those in the U.K. and Japan, are expected to maintain their current policies while keeping an eye on inflation risks. Additionally, tech sector performances, particularly around AI investments, remain under scrutiny.