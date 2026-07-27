Saudi Arabia's Air Defense Thwarts Drone Attacks

Saudi Arabia successfully intercepted drones launched from Iraq targeting oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh. The Defence Ministry reported that these drones were controlled by Iran-backed groups in Iraq. This incident underscores the ongoing regional tensions and the robustness of Saudi air defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 17:50 IST
Saudi Arabia's Air Defense Thwarts Drone Attacks
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed multiple drones launched from Iraq. These drones were aimed at targeting critical oil infrastructure in the kingdom's Eastern Province and Riyadh.

The Saudi Defence Ministry disclosed on Monday that the drones were sent by Iran-supported armed groups operating within Iraq.

This aggressive maneuver highlights the persistent tensions in the region and showcases the effectiveness of Saudi Arabia's defensive measures.

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