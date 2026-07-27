Tensions Rise Over New U.S. Tariffs on Chinese Imports

China has rebuked new tariffs imposed by the United States on its goods, arguing that they are unjustified and protectionist. These tariffs, ranging from 10% to 12.5%, were implemented due to allegations of forced labor practices by the affected countries, including China and the European Union.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce criticized Washington for manipulating the forced labor issue, labeling the tariffs an act of unilateralism. However, China expressed readiness to continue trade discussions, emphasizing mutual respect and equality to address this concern.

China maintains that it has a robust system to combat forced labor, contrasting this with the U.S.'s failure to ratify the 1930 Forced Labor Convention. Urging the U.S. to remove the tariffs, China reserves the right to respond accordingly, hoping for collaborative efforts in future trade negotiations.