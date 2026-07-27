Tesla Triumphs: Supreme Court Reignites 5G Patent Battle

In a significant turn of events, Tesla won its appeal to revive a lawsuit at the UK Supreme Court. The electric vehicle giant, owned by Elon Musk, seeks to secure a fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) patent licence for its imminent launch of 5G vehicles in Britain.

The lawsuit is directed against InterDigital and Avanci, companies that hold and license essential patents for automotive technology. Previously dismissed by the High Court, Tesla's case has now been given a second chance, as the Supreme Court ruled that patent owners must adhere to FRAND terms, even within collective patent pools.

Avanci's Laurie Fitzgerald expressed disagreement with the ruling, asserting the meritlessness of Tesla's claims. However, with the legal backing of the Supreme Court, Tesla's case is slated to return to the High Court for further proceedings.