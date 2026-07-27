AI Tensions Rise: U.S. Accuses China of Tech Theft Amidst Moonshot Controversy

The U.S. accuses China's Moonshot AI of using model distillation to imitate American AI technology, intensifying tech tensions. China calls it 'AI hegemony,' threatening countermeasures. U.S. officials consider sanctions, sparking debates on intellectual property rights, as Moonshot denies wrongdoing, claiming original improvements in its Kimi K3 model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 17:46 IST
AI Tensions Rise: U.S. Accuses China of Tech Theft Amidst Moonshot Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

China has hit back against the United States after being accused of 'AI hegemonism,' with the U.S. alleging that Chinese AI companies may be stealing American technology. Washington considers imposing sanctions and trade restrictions on these firms, including Beijing-based Moonshot AI.

The U.S. accuses Moonshot AI of using a process known as 'distillation' to improperly replicate advanced American AI models. This tactic, they argue, crosses the boundary from innovation to intellectual property theft. However, China's commerce ministry strongly refutes these claims, stating there's no legal basis and threatens countermeasures.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent supports open-source AI but warns that covert actions by Chinese companies will face sanctions. The dispute brings back memories of actions against Huawei and highlights growing tensions in artificial intelligence development and intellectual property rights between the two nations.

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