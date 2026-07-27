Jhandu Kumar Honoured After Winning India's First Glasgow Medal

India's first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow received a special celebration on Monday as Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar for his bronze medal-winning performance.

Jhandu claimed bronze in the men's heavyweight category with a best lift of 190 kg, giving India its opening medal of the Games. During the ceremony at the minister's residence, Dr. Mandaviya presented the 29-year-old athlete with a cash award of INR 10 lakh, recognizing both his achievement and the determination behind his remarkable journey.

From selling vegetables to the Commonwealth podium

Jhandu's rise to international success has been built on perseverance. Hailing from Harnaut in Bihar's Nalanda district, he supported his family by selling vegetables and driving an e-rickshaw before his sporting career gathered momentum.

His fortunes changed in June 2023 when chief para powerlifting coach Rajender Rahelu selected him to train at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar. Since then, consistent hard work has transformed him into one of India's leading para powerlifters.

Reflecting on his meeting with the Sports Minister, Jhandu described the experience as unforgettable. He said it was a privilege to meet a Union Minister and expressed gratitude for being recognized for his sporting achievements. He also shared that Dr. Mandaviya asked about his experience competing in Scotland, making the interaction even more memorable.

Prime Minister's message added to the celebration

The excitement surrounding Jhandu's medal grew even further after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on social media. The athlete said the message left him overwhelmed and filled him with pride.

He admitted he had barely slept since winning the bronze medal because of the excitement, with his phone constantly ringing as congratulatory messages poured in. According to Jhandu, receiving encouragement from the country's leadership gave him even greater motivation to continue performing at the highest level.

Before his Commonwealth Games success, Jhandu had already established himself as one of India's top para athletes by winning silver at the Khelo India Para Games 2024 and improving that performance with a gold medal in the 2025 edition.

Eyes now set on Asian Para Games

After a brief visit to his hometown to celebrate with family, Jhandu plans to return to Gandhinagar to resume training for the Asian Para Games, scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 18 to 24 October 2026.

He acknowledged the strength of competitors, particularly China, but pledged to give everything in pursuit of another medal for India. With growing confidence, national recognition and continued support, Jhandu is determined to build on his Commonwealth Games breakthrough and achieve even greater success on the international stage.