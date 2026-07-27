Senior IAS officer Keshav Chandra Takes Charge as Secretary of Mines

Senior IAS officer Shri Keshav Chandra has officially assumed charge as the Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. A 1995-batch AGMUT cadre officer, he takes over the role at a time when the country is placing greater focus on strengthening mineral exploration, expanding domestic mining and securing critical mineral resources.

Soon after taking charge, Chandra held his first review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry to understand the progress of ongoing programmes and discuss priorities for the sector.

Key projects reviewed in first meeting

During the meeting, officials briefed the new Secretary on major initiatives being implemented across the Ministry. Discussions covered mineral exploration, the auction and operationalisation of mineral blocks, the development of critical and strategic minerals, and other important activities that support India's mining and mineral sector. The review provided an overview of current projects and the steps being taken to improve resource development and strengthen the country's mineral supply chain.

Focus on stronger implementation

Chandra stressed the importance of coordinated efforts across departments to ensure that the Ministry's initiatives are implemented effectively. He encouraged officials to work together to maintain momentum in key programmes and support the continued growth of India's mining sector.

His emphasis on collaboration reflects the Ministry's broader efforts to improve efficiency, accelerate project execution and support the country's growing demand for essential minerals.

Strengthening India's mineral sector

The Ministry of Mines plays a central role in developing India's mineral resources, supporting industrial growth and securing supplies of critical minerals needed for manufacturing, clean energy and emerging technologies.

With new leadership in place, the Ministry is expected to continue advancing policies and projects that strengthen the sector while supporting India's long-term economic development.