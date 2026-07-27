MoSPI Invites Feedback on Trial Index of Services Production

MoSPI said the trial publication is intended to gather feedback from stakeholders, researchers and academicians before the index is finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 21:05 IST
MoSPI Invites Feedback on Trial Index of Services Production
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (Image: X/@GoIStats) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the trial Index of Services Production (ISP), taking another step toward improving the measurement of India's services sector through more timely and data-driven indicators.

The trial index, released on 14 July 2026, measures the performance of 19 services sub-sectors using monthly data from Goods and Services Tax (GST) outward supplies along with administrative data received from various government agencies. The initiative is expected to provide a clearer picture of activity across the formal services economy.

Trial release designed to improve methodology

MoSPI said the trial publication is intended to gather feedback from stakeholders, researchers and academicians before the index is finalized. The ministry is inviting suggestions on the methodological framework to ensure the index accurately reflects trends in the services sector.

To test the reliability of the trial index, MoSPI has applied suitable deflators and compared the results with other secondary data sources. These validation exercises are intended to assess the stability and consistency of the monthly estimates.

Formal and informal sectors measured separately

The Index of Services Production focuses exclusively on the formal sector of the economy. The ministry already measures the incorporated services sector through the Annual Survey of Incorporated Service Sector Enterprises (ASISSE).

For the unincorporated segment, which includes many small businesses and informal enterprises, MoSPI conducts the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) and publishes both quarterly and annual findings. Together, these surveys help provide a broader understanding of India's services economy.

Government seeks stronger statistical indicators

The information was shared in the Rajya Sabha by Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the Ministry of Planning, as well as Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

The introduction of the trial ISP reflects the government's effort to strengthen official statistical systems by using administrative data and modern methodologies to produce more frequent and reliable economic indicators for policymakers, businesses and researchers.

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