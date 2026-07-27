Maharashtra Set to Receive Second RKVY Installment After Required Fund Use

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the process to release the second installment of ₹335 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) for Maharashtra has begun after the state exceeded the required fund utilisation benchmark.

The announcement came during a virtual review meeting attended by Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane, senior officials from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and representatives of the Maharashtra government.

The Union Government had previously released ₹335 crore as the first installment under the scheme. Maharashtra has already utilised around ₹260 crore, crossing the mandatory 75% utilisation threshold required to qualify for the next round of funding.

Strong implementation earns recognition

Congratulating the Maharashtra government, Chouhan said the state had become the first in the country to qualify for the second installment by achieving more than 75% utilisation of RKVY funds within the prescribed timeline.

He said the achievement reflected the state's commitment to implementing agricultural development programmes efficiently. At the same time, he stressed that timely spending should always be supported by regular monitoring to ensure public funds are used only for their intended purposes.

The Minister also praised Maharashtra's progress in generating Farmer IDs and recalled the state's quick response after devastating floods, when nearly ₹14,000 crore in financial assistance was transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts within five days.

Focus on improving key agricultural programmes

While reviewing the various components of RKVY, Chouhan expressed satisfaction with the state's performance under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).

He also encouraged Maharashtra to accelerate spending and implementation under Digital Agriculture, Agriculture Extension, the National Horticulture Mission, Seeds, Oilseeds and Agroforestry programmes. He advised officials to clear pending liabilities under the Seeds component to further improve fund utilisation.

Transparency highlighted in crop insurance scheme

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Chouhan emphasized that farmers should provide accurate information while applying for crop insurance to ensure transparency.

He clarified that both Kisan Credit Card (KCC) holders and non-KCC farmers remain eligible for crop insurance benefits. The proposed declaration on the application portal is intended to verify information and prevent incorrect disclosures, rather than restrict access to the scheme.

The Minister also highlighted the financial support provided through the Kisan Credit Card programme, including interest subsidies and incentives for timely loan repayment. He said accurate disclosure is essential for maintaining transparency and ensuring the effective use of public resources.

Expressing confidence in Maharashtra's agricultural administration, Chouhan said the state is well positioned to improve performance in the remaining RKVY components while continuing to strengthen agricultural growth.