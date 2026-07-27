Tourism Ministry and Air India Join Hands to Promote Incredible India

The Ministry of Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air India to promote India as a preferred global travel destination under the Incredible India brand. The partnership brings together the government's tourism promotion efforts and the airline's extensive domestic and international network to attract more international visitors and strengthen India's position as a global travel hub.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Air India. The agreement is non-commercial, non-binding and does not involve any financial commitment from either side.

Passengers to discover India's tourism offerings

Speaking at the event, Shekhawat said the collaboration is intended to introduce travellers to India's diverse destinations even before they arrive. He said passengers flying with Air India will receive information about the country's tourism attractions during their journey, helping create a smoother and more engaging travel experience.

The partnership will focus on destination branding, tourism promotion, content creation, international marketing and engagement with tourism stakeholders. Both organisations will use their digital platforms, global reach and communication channels to showcase India's cultural, natural and heritage attractions to audiences around the world.

Joint campaigns and new travel initiatives

Under the agreement, the Ministry of Tourism and Air India will launch joint international campaigns under the Incredible India brand while developing destination stories for digital platforms and Air India's in-flight entertainment system.

The two organisations will also explore introducing a co-branded Visit India Pass for international travellers and develop stopover programmes that encourage passengers transiting through India to spend time exploring the country's destinations. They also plan to participate together in international travel fairs, roadshows, familiarisation visits and trade events to strengthen India's tourism presence in global markets.

The collaboration will extend to State Tourism Boards and other industry stakeholders to promote destinations across the country. Branding opportunities through Air India's aircraft, boarding passes and in-flight media will also be explored where feasible.

Joint group to oversee implementation

A Joint Working Group comprising representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Air India will monitor the implementation of the agreement, identify new areas of cooperation and regularly review progress.

The MoU will remain in effect for an initial period of two years, with the option of a one-year extension through mutual agreement. Officials believe the partnership will provide a coordinated platform to increase India's visibility in international tourism markets while creating more opportunities for global travellers to experience the country's diverse attractions.