NAMASTE Scheme Expands Safety and Mechanisation for Sanitation Workers

The Government of India is expanding efforts to eliminate hazardous sanitation practices through the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme, which focuses on replacing manual sewer and septic tank cleaning with mechanised systems while improving the safety, dignity and welfare of sanitation workers.

The update was shared by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. He said the scheme is helping create safer working conditions by promoting modern equipment, occupational safety and social support for sanitation workers across the country.

Thousands of workers receive safety support

Launched in 2023, the NAMASTE scheme has validated 89,915 sewer and septic tank workers across States and Union Territories. To improve workplace safety, the government has distributed 87,037 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, giving workers access to essential protective gear while carrying out sanitation work.

Emergency Response Sanitation Units (ERSUs) established under the programme have also been equipped with specialised safety devices such as helmets with torches, safety tripods, axial fan blowers, anti-static conduits, full-body wader suits and multi-gas detectors. So far, 753 safety equipment sets have been supplied to these units to support safer emergency operations.

Progress in eliminating manual scavenging

The Minister informed Parliament that nationwide surveys to identify manual scavengers were conducted in 2013 and 2018. The 2018 survey identified 44,217 manual scavengers across 14 States.

A fresh nationwide survey carried out under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, covered all districts in the country and did not identify any manual scavengers. According to the government, the outcome reflects continued efforts to eliminate the practice and promote safer sanitation systems.

Continued investment in mechanised sanitation

As a Central Sector Scheme, NAMASTE does not allocate funds on a state-wise basis. Since its launch, the government has released ₹30.06 crore in 2023-24, ₹47.625 crore in 2024-25, ₹97.6791 crore in 2025-26 and ₹28.30 crore during 2026-27 so far. Expenditure has closely matched these allocations, supporting the rollout of safety equipment, mechanisation and worker welfare initiatives.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said it remains committed to ensuring sanitation workers can perform their duties with dignity, modern equipment and improved safety standards while accelerating the transition toward fully mechanised sanitation across India.