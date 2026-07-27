Trump's Diplomatic Dance: U.S. Talks with Iran and Russia

President Donald Trump stated on Monday that the United States is currently engaged in productive negotiations with Iran, highlighting a potential deal on the horizon. Speaking on Air Force One en route to Michigan, Trump expressed confidence in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Trump conveyed optimism about the talks, indicating there is a significant possibility for progress. He emphasized that the negotiations would be comprehensive, providing ample time to address issues between the countries.

The president also mentioned he would consult with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the provision of satellite imagery to assist Iran. This move suggests a willingness to involve other global powers in resolving the situation.