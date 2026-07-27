Trump to Query Putin on Russian Satellites in Middle East Strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to question Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the involvement of Russian satellites in assisting Tehran with strikes in the Middle East. Trump revealed his plans to reporters while on board Air Force One, expressing a desire to gather more information on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 22:09 IST
Trump to Query Putin on Russian Satellites in Middle East Strikes
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move likely to spark international interest, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday his intention to probe Russian President Vladimir Putin about the potential use of Russian satellites in aiding Tehran's offensive strikes in the Middle East.

The question comes amid rising global tensions, with Trump eager to uncover whether there is any truth to these allegations.

Trump communicated this to reporters while aboard Air Force One, promising to get to the bottom of the matter. Observers await the results of this inquiry with bated breath, given its implications for Middle Eastern geopolitics.

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