Trump to Query Putin on Russian Satellites in Middle East Strikes

In a move likely to spark international interest, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday his intention to probe Russian President Vladimir Putin about the potential use of Russian satellites in aiding Tehran's offensive strikes in the Middle East.

The question comes amid rising global tensions, with Trump eager to uncover whether there is any truth to these allegations.

Trump communicated this to reporters while aboard Air Force One, promising to get to the bottom of the matter. Observers await the results of this inquiry with bated breath, given its implications for Middle Eastern geopolitics.