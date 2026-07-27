Heroic Intervention: Stopping the Violent Knife Attack in France

A man was detained in France after assaulting three women with knives in a violent incident near Porte de Clichy on Monday. Authorities reported that bystanders, including an off-duty officer, intervened to subdue the assailant, who left two victims severely wounded.

Footage shared on Snapchat, verified by Reuters, depicts the suspect wielding two large knives, attempting to attack a young woman as bystanders, led by Mohamed-Ali Bouhadjar, took courageous steps to stop him by throwing a suitcase and eventually pinning him down.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez commended the bystanders' bravery while noting the attacker's identity remains unverifiable due to his incoherent statements during arrest. The national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office may open an investigation as authorities work to uncover the attacker's motive.