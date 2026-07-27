English Soccer Targets Tactical Goalkeeper Timeout Abuse

English soccer is set to test a new system next season to stop teams from exploiting tactical goalkeeper timeouts. The trial, affecting various leagues, mandates an outfield player be removed for a minute if a goalkeeper requests treatment, unless under specific circumstances. Few coaches criticized the growing trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 22:54 IST
English Soccer Targets Tactical Goalkeeper Timeout Abuse
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English soccer is preparing to introduce a groundbreaking system aimed at curbing the misuse of goalkeeper timeouts during matches, according to industry insiders.

The proposed trial, expected to be applied in the English Football League, Premier League, National League, and Women's Super League, awaits approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB). This system stipulates that a team must remove an outfield player for one minute if their goalkeeper receives treatment on the field, except under certain conditions.

The new rule has sparked debate among managers, with some accusing opponents of exploiting stoppages for tactical gain. The trial is anticipated to debut at a League Cup match pending IFAB approval.

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