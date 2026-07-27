U.S. Treasury Revamps Sanctions Approach to Boost Efficiency

The U.S. Treasury has removed 84 companies and individuals from its sanctions lists to streamline sanctions programs and reduce the compliance burden on banks. This initiative, part of a broader review of outdated entries, aims to improve national security outcomes by focusing on significant threats rather than maintaining long lists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 22:40 IST
U.S. Treasury Revamps Sanctions Approach to Boost Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury took a decisive step by removing 84 companies and individuals from its extensive sanctions lists. This action is part of an ongoing effort to streamline the sanctions programs, making it easier for financial institutions to focus on serious terrorist financing schemes.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent initiated this review to ensure the efficacy and focus of the sanctions, removing outdated entries that have piled up over previous administrations. Notably, there were over 3,000 designations in 2024, compared to just 880 in 2017. The goal is to keep the sanctions sharp and efficient, as mere lists of names aren't intended to last indefinitely.

In line with this policy, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has updated listings and streamlined compliance processes for banks. The updated measures include identifying outdated or duplicated entries and providing a new online portal for delisting requests, enhancing national security and simplifying regulatory burdens.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026