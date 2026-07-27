U.S. Treasury Revamps Sanctions Approach to Boost Efficiency

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury took a decisive step by removing 84 companies and individuals from its extensive sanctions lists. This action is part of an ongoing effort to streamline the sanctions programs, making it easier for financial institutions to focus on serious terrorist financing schemes.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent initiated this review to ensure the efficacy and focus of the sanctions, removing outdated entries that have piled up over previous administrations. Notably, there were over 3,000 designations in 2024, compared to just 880 in 2017. The goal is to keep the sanctions sharp and efficient, as mere lists of names aren't intended to last indefinitely.

In line with this policy, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has updated listings and streamlined compliance processes for banks. The updated measures include identifying outdated or duplicated entries and providing a new online portal for delisting requests, enhancing national security and simplifying regulatory burdens.