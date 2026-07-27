Armenian-Russian Export Dispute: A Test of Alliances

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has requested assistance from Russian President Vladimir Putin in resolving trade restrictions imposed by Russia on Armenian exports. This geopolitical tension is further strained by Armenia's potential European Union aspirations, which Moscow views as a threat to the Eurasian Economic Union's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 22:42 IST
Armenian-Russian Export Dispute: A Test of Alliances
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
  • Country:
  • Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has requested intervention from Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve trade restrictions affecting Armenian exports. During a phone call, Pashinyan expressed concern about the punitive measures, claiming they were a violation of existing agreements with Moscow and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) mandates.

Armenian-Russian relations have been further strained by Yerevan's growing pro-Western orientation. Russia recently imposed trade restrictions, including bans on several Armenian goods. In response, Putin suggested that Armenia's EU membership aspirations be subjected to a national referendum.

Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue despite these tensions. His government's recent re-election, which defeated pro-Russian opposition, signifies a shift in national policy that could potentially lead to Armenia's suspension from the EAEU. Russia remains a vital trade partner, comprising 35% of Armenia's foreign trade last year.

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