Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has requested intervention from Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve trade restrictions affecting Armenian exports. During a phone call, Pashinyan expressed concern about the punitive measures, claiming they were a violation of existing agreements with Moscow and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) mandates.

Armenian-Russian relations have been further strained by Yerevan's growing pro-Western orientation. Russia recently imposed trade restrictions, including bans on several Armenian goods. In response, Putin suggested that Armenia's EU membership aspirations be subjected to a national referendum.

Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue despite these tensions. His government's recent re-election, which defeated pro-Russian opposition, signifies a shift in national policy that could potentially lead to Armenia's suspension from the EAEU. Russia remains a vital trade partner, comprising 35% of Armenia's foreign trade last year.