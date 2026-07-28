The Power of the Ping: Meta's Legal Battle Over Instagram's Impact on Teens

Attorneys representing Tennessee have accused Meta Platforms of prioritizing profit over teen safety by ignoring internal research on Instagram's impact. During opening statements in Nashville, it was revealed that Meta researchers had flagged issues such as compulsive usage leading to mental health problems among teenagers.

Despite recognizing the risks, Meta did not alter platform features that promote prolonged usage, such as autoplay and infinite scroll, according to the state's lawyers. Meta's defense claims transparency and efforts to improve the platform, yet the lawsuit demands significant changes and financial penalties if the company is deemed liable.

This case is part of a broader legal challenge against Meta and other social media companies, with Tennessee being the second state to reach a jury trial. Earlier, a jury in New Mexico ordered Meta to pay millions over similar claims, highlighting the widespread scrutiny the company faces regarding its influence on youth well-being.