Trump's New Tariffs and Their Global Impact
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that President Trump's new tariffs on 60 countries due to inadequate enforcement of forced labor bans may not negatively affect the U.S. economy. The tariffs, at 10% or 12.5%, are consistent with recent global tariffs and cover nearly all U.S. imports.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. is imposing new tariffs on 60 nations, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. These measures target countries labeled as failing to enforce bans on forced labor.
In a statement to Fox News, Greer noted these tariffs—at 10% or 12.5%—mirror global tariff actions, thus avoiding significant economic repercussions.
This Section 301 action covers a smaller, selective group of trading partners, yet will still impact 99.4% of U.S. imports. The tariffs are intended to pressure foreign policy changes in labor practices.
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