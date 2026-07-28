Trump's New Tariffs and Their Global Impact

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that President Trump's new tariffs on 60 countries due to inadequate enforcement of forced labor bans may not negatively affect the U.S. economy. The tariffs, at 10% or 12.5%, are consistent with recent global tariffs and cover nearly all U.S. imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 04:22 IST
Trump's New Tariffs and Their Global Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. is imposing new tariffs on 60 nations, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. These measures target countries labeled as failing to enforce bans on forced labor.

In a statement to Fox News, Greer noted these tariffs—at 10% or 12.5%—mirror global tariff actions, thus avoiding significant economic repercussions.

This Section 301 action covers a smaller, selective group of trading partners, yet will still impact 99.4% of U.S. imports. The tariffs are intended to pressure foreign policy changes in labor practices.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026