Trump's New Tariffs and Their Global Impact

The U.S. is imposing new tariffs on 60 nations, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. These measures target countries labeled as failing to enforce bans on forced labor.

In a statement to Fox News, Greer noted these tariffs—at 10% or 12.5%—mirror global tariff actions, thus avoiding significant economic repercussions.

This Section 301 action covers a smaller, selective group of trading partners, yet will still impact 99.4% of U.S. imports. The tariffs are intended to pressure foreign policy changes in labor practices.