Government Reappoints Three Leaders to Key Māori Organisations

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has announced the reappointment of three experienced leaders to important governance roles across Māori land management, economic development and Māori broadcasting.

Dr Charlotte Severne ONZM will continue as Māori Trustee, Hinerangi Edwards ONZM has been reappointed as a trustee of the Poutama Trust Board, and Brian Morris will remain a member of the Te Māngai Pāho Board. The Government says the appointments will provide stability for organisations that play a vital role in supporting Māori communities and advancing long-term development.

Focus on land, enterprise and language

Potaka said the three organisations each contribute in different ways to strengthening Māori aspirations. The Māori Trustee supports the effective management of Māori land, the Poutama Trust helps Māori businesses grow and expand, while Te Māngai Pāho promotes te reo Māori and Māori culture through broadcasting and media initiatives.

Keeping experienced leaders in these positions will help maintain momentum across these areas while ensuring the organisations continue delivering practical benefits for Māori landowners, entrepreneurs and communities.

Strong leadership to continue guiding key organisations

The Minister praised Dr Severne, Edwards and Morris for their governance expertise and their commitment to achieving positive outcomes for Māori. He said their experience and understanding of Māori development will continue to strengthen the organisations they serve.

Their ongoing leadership is expected to support effective decision-making, encourage economic opportunities, and reinforce efforts to protect and promote te reo Māori and tikanga Māori through broadcasting and other initiatives.

Commitment to long-term Māori development

Potaka also thanked the three appointees for their continued public service and dedication to Māori communities. He said their willingness to continue serving reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunities for future generations while building on the progress already made.

The reappointments reinforce the Government's focus on ensuring experienced leadership remains in place across key organisations responsible for Māori land, enterprise and cultural development.